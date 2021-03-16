advertisement
IRS third stimulus check: Get My Payment status not available? This could be why

The IRS has just begun updating its online status portal for Economic Impact Payments, but some payments may not have been processed yet.

[Photo: ojogabonitoo/iStock; Sharon McCutcheon/Unsplash; rawpixel]
By Christopher Zara1 minute Read
The Internal Revenue Service has finally begun distributing the new round of stimulus checks that were authorized as part of the American Rescue Plan of 2021.

In an update last week, the IRS said the “official” payment date is this Wednesday, March 17, but some taxpayers with direct deposit may already see the payment as pending in their bank accounts. Although payments begin going out this week, it will likely take a few weeks to deliver them all. As usual, taxpayers with direct deposit will largely be the first to receive them, followed by mailed payments, which will come either as a debit card or a paper check.

The American Rescue Plan authorizes Economic Impact Payments of up to $1,400 per person, plus an additional $1,400 for each dependent.

If you’re expecting a payment, the best way to check the status is through the Get My Payment portal. However, some users were not having much luck with that tool as of Tuesday. Even after they verified their identity, they’re seeing the message: “Payment Status Not Available.”

The IRS says this message could be due to one of a few reasons:

  • Your payment hasn’t been processed yet
  • The IRS doesn’t have enough info to issue you a payment
  • You’re not eligible to receive a payment

Fortunately, we’re just at the beginning of this process, so if you’re seeing the message now but have already provided all the information the IRS needs, there’s a good chance the tool will update once the payment has been processed. As the IRS continues the processing and distribution process, it asks that taxpayers keep checking back for updates.

Good luck!

About the author

Christopher Zara is a senior staff news editor for Fast Company and obsessed with media, technology, business, culture, and theater. Before coming to FastCo News, he was a deputy editor at International Business Times, a theater critic for Newsweek, and managing editor of Show Business magazine

