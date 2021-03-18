Richard Branson: Why business leaders should advocate for the end of the death penalty

The last few months have been an eventful and dramatic time for all those committed to ending the death penalty. First, former President Donald Trump’s spate of 13 federal executions during his final year in office , rightly called a “ killing spree ” by some, has reignited spirited debate about whether governments should be in the habit of executing people at all.

Then, in February, lawmakers in Virginia voted overwhelmingly to abolish the state’s death penalty—a first for a Southern state (one that ranked second only to Texas in the number of executions carried out in recent decades).

In red states like Wyoming, Utah, and Ohio, ongoing repeal initiatives enjoy bipartisan support, driven also by a steady decline in the death penalty’s use. Many states that retain it haven’t imposed a death sentence in years. Death row populations are falling. And public opinion has shifted, too: Some 60% of Americans now say a life sentence without parole is a more appropriate punishment.

The death penalty can no longer hide its rotten roots: The world over, it has been an instrument of racism, oppression, and intimidation.

Global trends follow a similar pattern. While a handful of nations like China, Iran, Iraq, and Saudi-Arabia continue to execute at a high and alarming rate, the United Nations counts more than 170 countries that have abolished the death penalty in law or practice, including the entire European Union and most of the Western Hemisphere.

In this climate of change, business leaders are no longer remaining silent. Today, a global group of executives, supported by the Responsible Business Initiative for Justice, is launching the Business Leaders’ Declaration Against the Death Penalty, calling on governments everywhere to end the practice, and asking their peers to join them. The declaration seeks to build a global movement of like-minded leaders committed to the cause of abolition.

I have never made a secret of my own views on the issue. I think the death penalty is inhumane and barbaric. Study after study has shown that it has failed to deter or reduce crime. It is also disproportionately used against minorities and other vulnerable and marginalized groups. Virginia Delegate Jay Jones, speaking just prior to his state’s historic vote, called it a “direct descendant of lynching.” It’s true. The death penalty can no longer hide its rotten roots: The world over, it has been an instrument of racism, oppression, and intimidation.