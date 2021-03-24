Thinking of (gasp) traveling again? Away is having a rare sale on suitcases and bags

We’ve finally reached the point where each day we’re one step closer to the end of the pandemic. Vaccines are in progress. Restrictions are lifting. And the prospect of travel (remember that?) is on the horizon.

Expedia’s latest Vacation Deprivation study, released last month, found—shockingly—that 64% of respondents identify as “vacation deprived.” A third of participants said they planned to get away “to make up for lost time in 2020.” Likewise, Airbnb’s pandemic response survey found that people feel “significantly happier” and more hopeful when thinking about their post-COVID-19 vacation plans.

With those wanderlust fantasies soon to be realized, isn’t it time you bought some new luggage? Away is holding its second-ever sale, with 30% off a select batch of its best-selling and fan-favorite totes, bags, and luggage. This includes the brand’s core collection and limited-edition collaborations. So if you’ve had the Away x Serena Williams Carry-On in your cart for a while, now is the time to hit the checkout button.

Away’s sale runs through March 30 online and in stores. Need some inspo? Here are our favorite picks from the sale.

The Medium roller suitcase in Summit

Actress Rashida Jones’s collab with the brand launched in the near-middle of the pandemic, so she turned to her homestead surroundings for inspiration. We extra love this take on Away’s Medium roller luggage in a serene blue gradient inspired by nature.

Anything from the Serena Williams collab

So good they did it twice: Tennis powerhouse Serena Williams first partnered with the brand in February 2020, and followed up a little less than a year later with a second drop of patterns and shades. Still, we’re dreaming of her original bold, ruby-red roller bag—you’ll never lose it in baggage claim.