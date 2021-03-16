Goodbye, coffee breath! These stickers make your face mask smell minty fresh

Ah, spring. Nothing like the scent of . . . your mask for the 345th day in a row.

For those of us who could use a sensory spring wake-up, beauty company Officine Universelle Buly has launched scented stickers that infuse your personal maskosphere with eucalyptus, peppermint, and lemon.

Masks could use a bit of spring cleaning. Depending on where you live, they may be as much of a daily requirement these days as a clean pair of underwear. That ubiquity has led to a lot of accessories— everything from chains to headbands with attachments for ear loops to brackets. There have been some olfactory solutions to make your well-worn mask smell less like well-worn socks, too, such as scented sprays and essential oils.

The sticker, however, is a bit more adaptive. Put it on and take it off when you want. Even if infection rates continue to drop as vaccines roll out, we’ll likely still have to wear face masks for the foreseeable future. These stickers are a fun way to break up the olfactory monotony.

To freshen up your face mask, simply put a sticker on the outside of it. The sticker generally lasts for about 3-4 hours, according to a company spokesperson. You can leave it on for up to six hours, depending on the type of mask (it works on all kinds, the spokesperson added). Think of them as a disposable face mask and don’t reuse them. These scented stickers are one and done.

The biodegradable stickers are about the size of an oversize fruit sticker. The stickers come in a pack of eight and cost about $10.