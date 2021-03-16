This map shows how air pollution changed in 2020

As the world went into lockdown a year ago, air pollution plummeted. But the cleaner air didn’t last. For one, in places like California, Oregon, and Washington, record-breaking wildfires meant that at least temporarily, 77 of the world’s most polluted cities were in the United States.

And despite the fact that the pandemic canceled flights and shrank traffic on roads, only around a fifth of the world’s cities ended up meeting the World Health Organization’s annual guidelines for air quality.

A new report from IQAir, a Switzerland-based air quality technology company, maps how air pollution changed around the world in 2020, using data from tens of thousands of air quality sensors in 106 countries. The pandemic initially caused a major shift; air quality improved in 84% of all the countries that were monitored. “In 2020, we were part of this unexpected scientific experiment in which we were able to determine that with a change in behavior, we can stop the vicious cycle of having really elevated levels of pollution,” says Glory Dolphin Hammes, CEO of the company’s North American branch.

The changes that happened in daily lives—with millions of people suddenly working and studying from home and no longer commuting, and passenger air travel down 60%—also didn’t eliminate pollution entirely. In China, where 86% of cities had cleaner air in 2020 compared to the previous year, the country still saw levels of air pollution that were more than three times worse than the WHO guidelines. (Climate pollution, which comes from the same sources, increased in China in 2019.)

The majority of cities in India also experienced cleaner air, but the country still had some of the most polluted cities in the world. Around half of the cities in Europe exceed health guidelines for PM2.5, a type of dangerous air pollution.

That doesn’t mean that we have to stop traveling to reduce air pollution. The changes that have to happen are deeper: While it can help air pollution a little if more people are able to work from home and drive less, for example, it’s most critical that the entire energy, transportation, and manufacturing systems move away from burning fossil fuels.