What a $17 million renovation looks like when women lead the construction

When Consigli Construction was in the running to take on a $17 million renovation of a YWCA, project executive Jody Staruk saw an opportunity. She believed her company was in a unique position to center the project around women—in multiple ways.

Recently promoted to become the first female project executive in Consigli’s 116-year history, Staruk is a rarity in the male-dominated world of construction. And that gave her some power to rethink how things were done. The client for the project was the YWCA Central Massachusetts in Worcester, which is a community center, gym, and women’s shelter. Given the YWCA project’s scope and the organization’s focus on women, Staruk realized her company’s bid could make a statement. The company pledged that if it were to get the contract, every one of the project’s leadership roles—from project manager to foreman to supervisor—would be filled by a woman.

“So we were able to go into this interview and say, ‘We are the face of your mission,'” Staruk says. “‘We directly align with what you’re trying to do.'”

Consigli got the contract.

The five-woman leadership team proved to be particularly relevant to the project, which involved heavy demolition and the replacement of the plumbing, electrical, and mechanical systems of a community facility that was also housing around 40 women who’d been victims of domestic violence and several of their children. “It was a tough building that hadn’t been touched in 30 years. And to make it even tougher, it was occupied and operational the entire time that we were there,” Staruk says.

Consigli’s leadership team helped ensure that the renovation—a loud and dirty process—would be minimally intrusive on the lives of the vulnerable women and children living on-site. “The women on our team that were leading the safety orientations on the first day everyone was on-site—they made it a point to make sure that every person that worked on that job understood the sensitivity of what this facility was and who was in this facility,” Staruk says.