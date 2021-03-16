Would you get a tattoo that fades in a year? Ephemeral is banking on it

advertisement advertisement

Tattoos are more popular than ever. Half of all American adults have one, in a trend fueled by ink-loving millennials. But that doesn’t mean getting a tattoo isn’t still a question of commitment. Everyone getting a tattoo must ask themselves: Do I really want this on my body for the rest of my life?

advertisement

advertisement

Or they did. Now, a company called Ephemeral is offering a new type of tattoo, which promises to fade away in 9-15 months. That might sound like blasphemy, or that might sound like genius. In any case, the company has just opened its first location in Brooklyn and is taking reservations—which are already booked three months out. “We saw there was a lot of innovation for tattoo removal,” says cofounder Joshua Sakhai. “We asked, what if we flip this, and start with making tattoos designed to let people express themselves without the fear of regret?” To be clear, getting an Ephemeral tattoo is still every bit as painful as getting a traditional one. It’s not a stick-on, temporary tattoo that just needs a wet washcloth. Ephemeral uses the exact same needle-based tattoo machines to apply the tattoo to a person’s skin, in the exact same way, as the permanent tattoos we know. The only difference is that the ink is formulated to break down in your skin over time. The ink itself was formulated and tested over the course of six years of development, led by NYU professor of chemical engineering and Ephemeral cofounder Brennal Pierre. While the company is tight-lipped about exactly what’s inside, the ink is a patented formulation developed entirely from FDA-approved ingredients and validated with a commissioned medical study. As Sakhai explains, with any tattoo, your body’s immune system can and will break down stray ink particles. But the large pools of ink under your skin clump together, resisting removal. With Ephemeral ink, these same pools form, but they disaggregate over time, so the ink particles break down in a faster, more predictable fashion. Is there any catch? Definitely there are a few. First off, Ephemeral tattoos do cause trauma to your skin, just like real tattoos. So once they fade, it’s possible that your skin’s pigment will look lighter or darker where the tattoo was. Second, for now, Ephemeral tattoos are only available in black (though the company is working on colors). Finally, Ephemeral tattoos are relatively expensive—roughly three times the market rate for conventional tattoos. Tiny, jewelry-size tattoos start at $175. Statement pieces, such as a moderately sized tattoo on your bicep, can cost up to $450. As for an entire sleeve or that giant flaming eagle you want on your back? Ephemeral isn’t doing pieces of that magnitude yet.

advertisement

What’s holding the company back? Sakhai has used his own skin to test the product for years. For a while, he had dots and dashes sampling various inks on his arm—a look that friends told him looked like Morse code. “If you’re a chef, you want to serve the soup to your guests after you’ve tried it 1,000 times,” says Sakhai. And despite having gotten over 100 Ephemeral tattoos himself over the years, he hasn’t opted to get something as large as a sleeve yet. Until he can guarantee a level of satisfaction with the product on a large scale, he doesn’t want customers experimenting with their own bodies. Indeed, Ephemeral is extremely cognizant about customer satisfaction as it builds its reputation and expands its footprint. It hired a team of five seasoned and respected tattoo artists who would be capable of giving great tattoos with proper technique to mitigate scarring. The Brooklyn studio is set up with a lush sitting room full of plants, so it looks more like a spa or hair salon than a late-night tattoo parlor. Customers are tattooed in private spaces, rather than openly in the studio. And when you book the appointment online, you can share art styles you like to narrow down the “What should I get??” panic that can happen the first time you get into the chair. Rather than wholesaling their ink to the 20,000+ tattoo shops across the U.S., Ephemeral plans to launch more retail locations around the world to control this experience. Some of this plan is clearly born from Sakhai’s failed, first attempt to get a tattoo. To his immigrant parents—who are Persian and Jewish— tattoos were off-limits. So in college, as an act of rebellion, he went to a tattoo parlor to get inked. But when he couldn’t make up his mind, he was shamed out of the tattoo studio and left feeling like a poseur. Sakhai never got a traditional tattoo, but he’s spent all of his professional energy since leaving school to bring Ephemeral about. Some of this plan is also born from the experience of CEO Jeffrey Liu, who spent six years at Tesla, watching how successful Elon Musk was at selling the world on burgeoning electric cars by maintaining control of every aspect of the experience.

advertisement