Leadership lessons from a chess master: Beware overconfidence

Years before the notion of starting a software company ever entered my mind, I briefly toyed with the idea of becoming a professional chess player. At the age of 19 as a sophomore in college, I tied with grandmaster Pal Benko for first place in the World Open chess tournament. I went into the tournament ranked 115th, and I don’t think anyone was more surprised than I was to make it to that last game and tie with Benko.

It was thrilling. I was young, had a master rating, and a big win under my belt. But I very quickly realized a long-term chess career was not in my future. It would have required constant travel, complete devotion, and little ability to build something that could have a lasting, significant impact on the world. Not to mention that my grand winning from the World Open was a check for a little over two thousand dollars. In 1975, that wasn’t bad. But once I subtracted my registration fee plus costs for travel to New York City, I realized I would likely struggle to make a decent living.

Though I resigned from the idea of becoming a grandmaster, I found my chess experience helped me master the tasks required of a CEO of a growing company. As it turns out, many of the same principles involved in choosing a chess move can be applied to making decisions in business.

In chess, the advantage may shift and change with each player’s move. One moment you are the underdog; the next, you recognize an opportunity to take the lead. The ability to identify and decide which opportunities to take—in chess and in business—are learned skills. Over the years, I’ve relied on the following three-phase approach to help me make the best decisions.

Recognize the patterns

In chess, patterns are important. If you’re going to turn the game to your advantage, you’ve got to see something in an open position that your opponent doesn’t. To understand and recognize patterns, chess players study their competitors’ history and experience. For example, in the Netflix series The Queen’s Gambit, the lead character reads book after familiar book analyzing the games of great grandmasters. The goal is to recognize micropatterns on the board within the positions of the pieces and the control of the different squares. Recognizing those patterns will clue you in on the strategic approach you should take.

Run candidate moves

Is the strategy you want to apply a winner? Analyzing the situation will help you find out. Take an “if-then” decision-tree approach to ascertain what will happen if you address a pattern with specific moves, and map out a sequence of alternatives to help refine your next move.