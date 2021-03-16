America’s energy system is being electrified. Here’s why it matters for businesses

2021 is shaping up to be another historic year. In the U.S., one of the exciting trends we expect is the acceleration of decarbonization through electrification. This process of electrification relates to utilities, businesses, households, and transportation moving off fossil fuels as power inputs in favor of renewables like solar and wind. The transition is happening at a rate that would have been unthinkable just a decade ago, and gives hope that the U.S. can achieve the Biden-Harris administration’s stated goal of fully decarbonizing the power mix of the country by 2035.

Note these remarkable facts, among many others:

This change is quickly transforming our power grid, our built environment, and our transportation industry.

THE POWER GRID

Power grid decarbonization is being driven largely by state and municipal legislation mandating 100% carbon-free or renewable energy (16 states, as well as Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico, have either introduced or passed legislation to this effect), but also by the fact that renewables are increasingly cost-competitive. Bloomberg recently reported that wind and solar are now the cheapest power sources in most places.

The February weather crisis in Texas underscores the need to take a holistic approach to modernizing the power system over the long term, including planning for extreme weather events. While the lessons from this crisis are still being learned, increasing the tools that are available to the grid operators, such as Distributed Energy Resources (DERs), like demand response and energy storage, could help to improve reliability. As discussed in a previous article, these solutions can move the energy transition forward by helping to mitigate the impacts of increasingly extreme weather, reducing carbon emissions, providing resilience to segments of the distribution or transmission grid, and saving energy costs for businesses.

THE BUILT ENVIRONMENT

Building development is rapidly electrifying as well, with more municipalities—most recently San Francisco—moving to ban natural gas in new building construction, in favor of electric heating and appliances, which are typically much more efficient. For example, electric heat-pump water heaters are up to four times as efficient as conventional gas water heaters. And net-zero energy buildings—generally understood to be residential or commercial buildings that generate all their own power through renewable energy—have grown more than tenfold since 2010. Recent examples of this include the Jones Beach Energy and Nature Center in Long Island, New York; the Unisphere building; and the Phipps Center for Sustainable Landscapes.