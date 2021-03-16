Our company started 5-hour workdays in 2015. Here’s why we’re still doing it

On June 1, 2015, I told my employees that we were going to try something different that summer: a 5-hour workday. At the time, there were only seven people on my team. We all knew each other well, and I was aware that they were all highly productive hard workers. If I needed proof, we were ranked #239 on the Inc. 500 list of America’s Fastest-Growing Companies that year. I was looking for a way to reward my team while still incentivizing high-performance behavior. I felt like I had found it in the 5-hour workday.

At the summer’s end, I decided to make the change a permanent one. A year later, I announced the results of this experiment to the world and was met with a mixture of fascination and puzzlement. Some thought it admirable, others unwise, but almost all felt like it was a model that just “wouldn’t quite work” for their company. In business, a year is little more than a snap of the fingers. I needed more time to know if it would even work for my company.

The 5-hour workday is obviously a benefit to employees. Who doesn’t want to get off work at 1:00 in the afternoon? Still, I was running a business. I needed to know that this model was something that would allow my company to thrive and, hopefully, would allow others to as well. The verdict? Well, it’s complicated.

The good, the bad, and the pandemic

My business, Tower Paddle Boards, has been around for 10 years. Seventy percent of startups don’t make it that far, yet we managed to grow revenues by over 100% just last year. Neither of these facts is necessarily attributable to the 5-hour workday, but they do show that changing up working hours is far from a death knell for profitability.

The move also came with a few fringe benefits as well. The re-emphasis on productivity meant that we had no choice but to embrace the latest technology in full—anything less meant falling behind. The resultant productivity boost also allowed the company to up our base salary from $36,000 annually to $50,000, inspired in part by the similar moves made by Dan Price at Gravity Payments. Moreover, we’re a paddleboarding company. We want to embody the outdoors- and recreation-focused lifestyle we sell to people, and the 5-hour workday allowed us to do that.

Even in business, though, every rose has its thorns. Not long after I made the switch permanent, four of my nine employees left in quick succession. While all of them left for different reasons, most of them personal, this wrinkled productivity and called into question whether or not the slashed hours could really help with retention. Between a fluctuating team makeup, a couple of disappointing quarters, and struggles with Amazon’s e-commerce practices, I was forced to abandon the permanent 5-hour workday in April 2017, and just kept it as a summer practice.