Where can I get the COVID-19 vaccine? Check Facebook

Facebook has long been a hub for COVID-19 vaccine misinformation, but the company is now taking increased steps to rectify that. In a blog post, the social media giant has announced that it is rolling out a new set of tools that help direct people to not only more accurate information about COVID-19, but where they can go to get a COVID-19 vaccination.

The latter will no doubt be the one that has the most appeal to people. The new COVID-19 vaccine tool will allow users to check where and when they can get the COVID-19 vaccine. To do this, Facebook has partnered with Boston Children’s Hospital to let users quickly and easily see which nearby places they can get the vaccine. The tool can be found in Facebook’s COVID-19 Information Center.

The tool’s location and information data comes from VaccineFinder, and will allow users to see a vaccination center’s hours of operation, contact information, and offer links where people can book an appointment. Right now the tool is only available in the United States, but Facebook says they will roll it out to other countries in the future.

While the COVID-19 vaccination tool is nice, what is arguably the more important improvement from Facebook is that the company says it will soon add labels on any post on Facebook about COVID-19 vaccines. These labels will point people to the company’s aforementioned COVID-19 Information Center. This means that no matter whether your mom posts that everyone should get vaccinated ASAP or your crazy uncle posts that the vaccinations are a plot by the lizard people, both of those posts will get the same label pointing the reader to accurate information about the COVID-19 vaccine.