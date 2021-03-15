Where can I get the COVID-19 vaccine? Check Facebook

Facebook has long been a hub for COVID-19 vaccine misinformation, but the company is taking steps to rectify that. In a blog post, the social media giant announced that it’s rolling out tools that direct people to where they can get COVID-19 vaccinations and to find more accurate information about the virus.

Facebook has partnered with Boston Children’s Hospital to let users quickly and easily see nearby places where they can sign up for the vaccine. The tool can be found in Facebook’s COVID-19 Information Center.

The tool’s location and information data come from VaccineFinder. It allow users to see vaccination centers’ hours of operation, contact information, and links to book appointments. For now, the tool is only available in the United States, but Facebook says it’ll roll it out to other countries in the future.

The company also says it will soon add labels on any post about COVID-19 vaccines. These labels will point people to the COVID-19 Information Center. This means that no matter whether your mom posts that everyone should get vaccinated ASAP or your friend posts that the vaccinations are a plot by the lizard people, both will get the same label, pointing the reader to accurate information about the COVID-19 vaccine.