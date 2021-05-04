World Changing Ideas Awards 2021: Consumer Products Finalists and Honorable Mentions

Items for your house or office that help you live a more purposeful life, or fundamentally alter outdated business models or supply chains of our current consumer goods. Read about the winner, Levi’s new jeans that are made from old, worn-out jeans.
Finalists
Carbon Negative Air Purifying Paint, Smog Armor Co.
Cove, Cove
Droplette, Droplette
Fend, Sensory Cloud
O3waterworks Sanitizing Spray Bottle, O3waterworks
Petpuls, Petpuls Lab
Phade, WinCup
Roam Wearable Tech, Roam Robotics
Strap, Strap Technologies
STRUNG, Adidas
The Impact Receipt, Asket
The Sabai Standard, Sabai
thredUP RaaS (Resale-as-a-Service), thredUP
Honorable Mentions
100% plastic free products commitment, Grove Collaborative
Biosensor sticker to detect COVID-19, LogicInk
Body scan jeans, Unspun
BringIt System, BringIt
Cookware Set, Caraway
Covalent, Covalent
Cyclon, On AG
Edible Cutlery, Planeteer
Flare Safety Jewelry, Flare
Genexa, Genexa
IncrediPouch, Gerber
Lumen, Lumen
Micro, Agriolabs Technologies
Nano, Curaleaf
Notpla, Superunion + Notpla
PET liner residue, Viña Concha y Toro
Pluie, Pluie
Prota Fiori, Prota Fiori
Refillable Floss Pick, Quip
Rugged Water – 1, No Dirty Earth
The Pebble by Otherware, I Am Other and Pentatonic
Tree-Free Toilet Paper, Cloud Paper