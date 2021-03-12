IRS Get My Payment: When will it show the status of third stimulus checks?

Now that President Biden has signed the American Rescue Plan of 2021 into law, Americans in need of rescue are eagerly anticipating the arrival of their third stimulus checks since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The bill authorizes Economic Impact Payments of up to $1,400 for individuals and up to $2,800 for couples, plus $1,400 for dependents.

Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, said on Thursday that some Americans with direct deposit could start seeing checks as early as this weekend. But if the rollout of the last two rounds of stimulus payments are any indication, distributing the payments to all eligible recipients is likely to take weeks.

If you’re expecting a check, the easiest way to check on the status is through the Get My Payment portal from the Internal Revenue Service, but you’ll have to wait for it to relaunch. The agency said in a statement this week that it was still “reviewing implementation plans” for the new stimulus package and would post updates to its website as they become available.

As of Friday, the online portal was not yet updated with information about the third checks. Reached for comment, an IRS spokesperson had no immediate information about when the updates would appear. We’ll update this post when we know more.

For now, Get My Payment is temporarily offline, and the IRS says to check back “in a few days.” It urges people not to call the agency to ask questions about the status of their checks. (It’s worth noting that the IRS already has its hands full with tax season and distributing refunds.)