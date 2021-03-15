Yet another damaging health effect of COVID: Cigarettes are making a comeback

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic , fewer smokers are looking to quit, according to data released Friday by the University of California, San Francisco’s Smoking Cessation Leadership Center.

The number of calls to state “quitlines,” better known as 1-800-QUIT-NOW around the country, dropped 27% to around 520,000 in 2020, compared to the previous year. The decrease of 190,000-plus calls brings the number to its lowest point since 2007 and mirrors the rise of the pandemic—down 6% in the first quarter, 39% in the second, 30% in the third, and 21% in the fourth.

Linda Bailey, president and CEO of North American Quitline, also cited U.S. Treasury statistics, saying that after cigarette sales dropped 4%-5% every year since 2015, they’re now up 1%.

“Stress and anxiety that resulted from the pandemic may be factors driving up the use of tobacco,” she explains, adding, “If people continue working at home, home is a place where if you want to smoke, you can smoke.”

In addition to the many life pressures wrought by the pandemic—job loss, more hands-on parenting, concerns over getting vaccinated—some of the opportunities to remind smokers to change their ways have disappeared. State and local health departments’ messaging has pivoted to preaching about COVID-19 safety measures; and routine medical visits, when doctors often recommend quitting smoking to patients, have been put on hold for many months.

Meanwhile, many unemployed people may have lost their health insurance, which sometimes covers smoking cessation products and programs.