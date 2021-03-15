Hermès’s iconic Birkin bags may soon be made from mushrooms

Hermès’s most iconic product, the Birkin bag, regularly sells for upward of $200,000 at auction. But will these coveted bags be perceived as less valuable if they aren’t made from supple, buttery leather and are instead made from . . . mushrooms? We might soon find out.

MycoWorks, a material science company, just announced that it has spent the past three years collaborating with Hermès to create a material called Sylvania that looks and feels like leather, but is significantly more sustainable because it is made from mushrooms. By the end of 2021, Hermès will incorporate the material into its “Victoria” travel bag.

This partnership is worth watching, because if it’s successful, it could pave the way for the rest of the luxury industry to explore swapping traditional leather with more eco-friendly alternatives.

For thousands of years, people have used leather to create everyday objects like footwear and bags, prizing the material for its durability and beauty. But over the past century, the fashion industry has mass-produced leather to churn out billions of shoes, purses, and accessories, with the global market for leather goods valued at more than $400 billion. This has come at a terrible cost to the planet.

Cows generate methane, a greenhouse gas significantly more potent than carbon dioxide, thereby accelerating climate change. Tanning and dying leather requires chemicals that go on to pollute waterways. Then there’s the animal rights component: Last November, Hermès came under fire from animal rights activists for its plans to build one of the biggest crocodile farms in Australia to produce exotic leathers for its bags.

Scientists and fashion companies have spent decades developing sustainable and humane alternatives to leather. Some brands have created “vegan leather” from plastic, but this is also problematic since the material does not biodegrade and sheds microplastics that end up in our food chain.