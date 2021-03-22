Producer and Model Nyle DiMarco wants to tell more stories about the Deaf community

Not finishing my master’s degree in Deaf Education. I’m thankful to be on the journey I am, and never would have thought my career would take me toward acting and producing. Maybe one day I’ll go back and finish.

Go out for a walk to buy myself espresso.

What do you do when you’re creatively stuck?

“Be careful.” From my perspective, people only tell me to be careful when I’m doing things differently.

Is there a book you recommend to everyone?

Ava DuVernay. She uses her platform to amplify and tell Black stories and to empower projects by women and people of color. It’s my goal to follow in her footsteps and tell stories about my Deaf and disabled communities.

Is there a buzzword you never want to hear again?

Diversity and inclusion in the form of employing people with disabilities. The label itself creates uneasiness among employees. We need to change the hearts and minds of people toward those who are perceived as different.

Did you have a career fork in the road?

I had to choose between competing on America’s Next Top Model or filming Switched at Birth, because their schedules overlapped. I chose the former, and that really launched my career. [Walking] the Armani fashion show in Milan, creating my foundation, and producing projects like Deaf U for Netflix are a result of that choice. I own a production company committed to empowering people with disabilities. I couldn’t have done it if not for Tyra Banks giving me a chance.