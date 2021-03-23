Tusk Ventures CEO Bradley Tusk checks the Mets blog every day

I have a 14-year-old daughter who is really involved in climate activism, and this is her favorite account.
Newsletter
It helps me keep up with politics and the VC community. [I also read] Term Sheet, Axios, and substacks by Ben Thompson, Polina Marinova, and Eric Newcomer.
Podcast
. . . except when he’s focused on celebrities I’ve never heard of. Honorable mentions: Sway and Whatever Happened to Pizza at McDonald’s.
Website
I’ve been reading this ever since the Mets started trying again. Also, while it sometimes makes me mad, it’s hard not to be on nytimes.com pretty often.