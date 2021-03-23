advertisement
Tusk Ventures CEO Bradley Tusk checks the Mets blog every day

The founder and CEO of Tusk Ventures shares his media diet.

[Illustration: Jonny Ruzzo]
By Yasmin Gagne1 minute Read
I have a 14-year-old daughter who is really involved in climate activism, and this is her favorite account.

Newsletter

StrictlyVC

It helps me keep up with politics and the VC community. [I also read] Term Sheet, Axios, and substacks by Ben Thompson, Polina Marinova, and Eric Newcomer.

Podcast

The Bill Simmons Podcast

. . . except when he’s focused on celebrities I’ve never heard of. Honorable mentions: Sway and Whatever Happened to Pizza at McDonald’s.

Website

metsblog.com

I’ve been reading this ever since the Mets started trying again. Also, while it sometimes makes me mad, it’s hard not to be on nytimes.com pretty often.

