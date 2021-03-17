These 7 sleep-inducing products are designed to help you drift off

Let’s face it: We all could use more sleep—or better sleep, at very least. That’s why we’ve put together a list of go-to products that help us wind down, cozy up, and get some rejuvenating Z’s. Whether you have trouble putting down your phone, keeping cool under the covers, or turning off your brain enough to drift into dreamland, there’s a sleep solution here for you. Sweet dreams.

Glow Harvest Moon lamp

Made by the home and garden company Allsop, the remote-controlled, portable Glow Harvest Moon lamp (above) can change color (16 in all) to suit any mood and be moved around to bring soft, moonlike light to various rooms and outdoor spaces. It’s especially magical tucked into the corner of a bedroom, lending an ethereal luminescence.

Sleep Welle Calming Tea

The Sleep Welle Calming Tea, from Aussie model Elle Macpherson’s health and beauty brand, WelleCo, contains valerian root and lemon balm, which have been shown to relax body and mind.

Bearaby Cotton Napper

Bearaby’s Cotton Napper is a stylish take on the weighted blanket, which studies have found can help release serotonin in the body while reducing the stress hormone cortisol. Unlike fellow blankets on the market, Bearaby’s beautiful, sustainable throws get their heft from thick woven cord that also serves as a cooling mechanism.

Sabah Slippers

These handmade Turkish leather slippers are cozy enough for a night in, but sturdy enough for walking outside to pick up the morning paper. The backless slides come in a variety of colors and patterns; there’s even a shearling-lined version.

Brooklinen Mulberry Silk Eye Mask

A pitch-black room can work wonders on getting to sleep—but blackout curtains aren’t always an option (plus, what about all those glowing electronics charging on your side table?). A simple sleep mask is an affordable, portable solution for getting some shuteye anywhere. We love Brooklinen’s luxurious silk option, which won’t tug on your skin or lashes, no matter how much you toss and turn.