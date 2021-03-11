It’s time to start designing for the future

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way American workers interact in public and private spaces. Employees and students forced to stay at home have had to carve out workspaces for themselves, often contending with partners and children doing the same. Interactions with colleagues are for the large part remote—through email and videoconferencing apps—changing the way business relationships are maintained and how new relationships are formed. Business travel has been put on pause, making it more difficult to make direct personal connections with potential collaborators.

These realities will likely persist in some form as the pandemic draws to a close and the world settles into a new definition of normal. Leaders across industries must rethink design and user experience. “You can’t have disconnected, fragmented experiences right now,” says Jeff Chow, senior vice president of product at digital product design company InVision. Businesses must work hard to create better employee and customer journeys, carefully considering how form will follow function amid practical concerns about safety and workplace efficiency. Deem and Fast Company recently hosted Destination Innovation, inviting a panel of experts to discuss how human-centered design is transforming how we think about travel, learning, and working across time and space. Here are the key takeaways from their discussion.

DESIGNING BETTER SPACES

The pandemic is already changing how people are using public and private spaces. Take our homes, which increasingly are doing double duty as workplaces: “Our residential spaces are going to have to evolve,” says Khoi Vo, vice president of industry relations at the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD). For example, designs will have to factor in the work-from-home trend through flexible spaces that can be converted into offices and acoustical design elements designed to minimize noise in the working environment.

Meanwhile, commercial spaces will have to be designed to account for a workforce that may be decentralized and look more like a remote ecosystem. “There could be a whole workplace ecology where somebody might be at a coffee shop, or at their apartment, or they might be in the office,” Vo says. “And the workplace of the future will be about negotiating all of these different people, their habits, and what they need to be productive at work.”

One important result of this shift is that workplaces may become accessible to a broader range of talent. “We’ve entered a world which is flexible enough to enable diversity of need,” says Melissa Dalrymple, partner at consulting giant McKinsey & Company. “We’re embracing multiple needs formally, in terms of things like accessibility and disability, at a degree the design community has never had to deal with before.”

BALANCING THE DIGITAL AND PHYSICAL

Remote options for work and learning can provide a lot of benefits. For example, a digital learning platform allows SCAD students flexibility in how they learn. “We either teach asynchronously or synchronously,” Vo says. “For example, students can meet with their professor in real time or there’s also information that they can access at any time they want online.”