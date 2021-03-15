Vaccine passports are coming. Here’s why they’re controversial

Vaccine passports—proof that you’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19—are at this point an inevitability. Countries including Seychelles, Cyprus, Georgia, Romania, Poland, Iceland, and Estonia will require travelers to have a COVID-19 vaccination to enter. Now, lots of tech companies are working on building apps that certify a traveler is vaccinated. But there are a few problems with vaccine passports, and the World Health Organization has voiced its distaste for the concept.

The main concern is that vaccine distribution is not globally equitable and vaccine passports could create social stratification.

“At the present time the use of certification of vaccination as a requirement for travel is not advised because quite simply vaccination is just not available enough around the world and is not available certainly on an equitable basis,” said Michael Ryan, head of the WHO’s health-emergencies program, at a press conference. The organization says that it thinks providing vaccinated people with an official certification is valuable for public health purposes, but that vaccination should not entitle a person to more freedoms than an unvaccinated person. This is particularly true, the WHO notes, because there is no proof that any of the COVID-19 vaccines prevent transmission of COVID-19.

“Inequity and unfairness can be further branded into the system if we continue to make decisions on what people can and can’t do, where they can and can’t go on the basis of being vaccinated, when being vaccinated itself is not something that everyone has equal access to,” said Ryan.

Another problem with vaccine passports is that there is not yet a universal standard for vaccination certification. That means that certifications can be easily faked.

“The minute you create something that allows you access to a place and gives you value, then there’s going to be secondary markets for fraudulent versions of it,” says Roderick Jones, the chairman of Concentric, a security firm based in Washington State, during a panel discussion the company hosted on the safety of vaccine passports. If individual countries use different standards of certification, it may become difficult to screen against fakes. Vaccine certification is complicated because the credential has to both prove that a person is who they say they are and that they are the person to whom a vaccination certification belongs.