IQ vs. EQ in the workplace

When measuring the value of emotional intelligence in business, the numbers don’t lie

By FastCo Works
Cognitive intelligence (IQ) used to be a primary determinant of success in the workplace. But today there is growing evidence that emotional intelligence (EQ) has a more profound impact on leadership ability, career advancement, and businesses’ bottom lines. As the following statistics demonstrate, emotional intelligence has a direct effect on corporate performance.

FastCo Works is Fast Company's branded content studio. Advertisers commission us to consult on projects, as well as to create content and video on their behalf.

