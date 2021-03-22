The next big challenge in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout: tackling hesitancy

This story is part of Doubting the Dose, a series that examines anti-vaccine sentiment and the role of misinformation in supercharging it. Read more here .

One year into the pandemic, our ability as a country to get back to normal depends on how quickly millions of Americans can get vaccinated. Scientists estimate we need between 70% and 85% of the U.S. population to be protected from the virus before we reach herd immunity, where enough people are immune to the disease to prevent it from spreading.

With demand for the COVID-19 vaccines vastly outstretching supply, much of the focus has rightly been on the vaccination rollout. But the next big hurdle to herd immunity isn’t manufacturing and efficient distribution—it’s hesitancy.

Because the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson-Janssen vaccines were developed in less than a year, many people don’t feel certain that they’re safe—even though the scientific process wasn’t rushed, and rigorous testing has proven that the approved vaccines are both safe and effective. Others fear side effects, which clinical trials have shown to be mild and actually can indicate that the shot is doing its job to protect you against the virus. Nevertheless, many Americans have been influenced by the rise of vaccine misinformation, which has stoked a lack of trust in science and the government.

Recent data from a CMU-Facebook poll of 1.9 million Americans conducted from mid-January to the end of February shows that while the biggest reason people are concerned about the vaccine is fear over side effects, 29% of people who said they definitely would not get vaccinated cited a lack of trust in the vaccine, and 27% said they did not trust the government (respondents could check more than one reason).

In addition, a new NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist survey found that people’s willingness to take the vaccine has a partisan bent. A whopping 47% of people who supported former President Donald Trump in the 2020 election—and 49% of Republican men—said they did not want to be vaccinated.