See the hidden marvels inside Japan’s ancient wooden shrines

Since the 7th century, master carpenters in Japan have maintained one of the world’s most unique forms of building. Through the use of specially designed tools, elaborate full-scale models, and puzzle-like joinery that requires no nails or screws, Japanese carpenters have been building and rebuilding massive wooden shrines by hand for more than a millennium.

A new exhibition at Japan Society in New York reveals the hidden marvels inside these ancient Japanese buildings by exploring the tools and processes of the master carpenters who design, build, and renovate them.

The exhibition, When Practice Becomes Form: Carpentry Tools from Japan, is open now through July 11. It features a large collection of hand tools from the early 20th century, including dozens of planes, chisels, axes, and saws, as well as hand-drawn plans for shrine renovations and intricate full-scale plywood cuttings that carpenters traditionally use to test out and refine their designs before construction.

In addition to these artifacts, the exhibition includes a series of handmade models that show, in minute detail, the precise geometries of Japan’s ancient joinery technique. With wood pieces showing the design of individual joints and computer animations further visualizing their seemingly impossible junctures, the exhibition brings tongues, grooves, tenons, and mortises into full view.

“Usually those parts are hidden in the building,” says Yukie Kamiya, gallery director for Japan Society. The exhibition design, by Japanese architect Sou Fujimoto in collaboration with Brooklyn-based Popular Architecture, also includes scale mockups of the bracketing used in the rafters and scaffolding of Japan’s oldest shrines, offering a close-up view of the delicate pieces that have functioned for centuries. “It’s a little bit like a natural history museum, showing inside the body,” Kamiya says.

The tools in the exhibition come from Takenaka Corporation, a building firm founded in the 1600s. Kamiya explains that after World War II, when power tools began to emerge in Japan, the corporation started a collection of tools and designs used by traditional carpenters. They wanted to preserve them as more people started to transition from old methods to newer technology. “More power tools, less handwork,” Kamiya says.