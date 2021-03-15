5 ways to boost your focus, even for short periods of time

It’s been roughly a year since many workers were sent home “for a couple of weeks” because the pandemic was beginning to ravage the country. Overnight, millions of people had to learn how to work remotely—if they were lucky enough to keep their jobs. And even with vaccines offering the promise of some measure of “normal” in coming months, the past year has been exhausting . But the work still has to get done.

Ideally, comprehensive self-care—good nutrition, exercise, sleep, meditation, and the like—helps us stay sharp. But even when those things aren’t possible, there comes a time when you just need to concentrate, regardless of the circumstances. Here are five things you can do to help you buckle down and start getting things done:

Purge distractions

Take a few moments to reduce distractions in your environment to minimize their impact, says neuroscientist Alicia Walf, a senior lecturer at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. Are there things in your environment that are draining your attention? Address them. “Whether it’s your phone, or even maybe if you have a window open and you’re looking outside, and that’s focusing on your work, to try to reduce those things also in your environment,” she says. Turn off notifications. If you can, move to a less distracting area to work. And if there are things that are pulling your attention away that can be resolved quickly, like throwing a load of laundry in the dryer, you may be better off just doing them so you can regain your focus, she says.

But sometimes a diversion may be exactly what you need. A 2011 study published in the journal Cognition found that even brief diversions can help us return to a task with a renewed sense of focus. So, if going for a walk or watching a few funny videos on TikTok will help you focus, then make time for those diversions.

Narrow the scope

Being overwhelmed can make it difficult to focus, says organizational psychologist Katy Caselli, founder and president of Building Giants, a workforce development training firm. So, if you’re having trouble focusing, break down your task into steps and tackle them one by one. And stop trying to multitask, she says. “Overall, when we switch from one thing to another, what’s actually happening is that to compensate, we’re working faster, which causes more stress, more frustration, and more time pressure,” she says. Work on one manageable task at a time and you may find it easier to focus, she says.

Define your “champagne moments”

Keeping in mind the overall goal you’re trying to reach can motivate you to focus. Brain performance expert Jim Kwik, author of Limitless: Upgrade Your Brain, Learn Anything Faster, and Unlock Your Exceptional Life, says to start with clear outcomes. Kwik’s colleague Clay Herbert calls them “champagne moments.”