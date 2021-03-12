How tech companies can work with HBCUs to meaningfully improve equity

Over the past few years, we’ve seen various efforts to address racial disparity in terms of opportunity, access, and financial support for Black entrepreneurs and technologists. This includes everything from big tech company reports that document progress in diversifying their workforce to the onboarding of high-profile diversity and inclusion officers to address and improve the lack of D&I internally. But progress has still been glacially slow.

That’s why corporations need to adopt a “yes, and” approach when it comes to improving diversity in the technology industry. This way of thinking comes from the world of improv, where all actions are supposed to be built upon. Instead of adopting “yes, and,” corporations all too often follow the lead of their competitors or simply dust off last year’s playbook, choosing comfort over innovation—yes, we need a more diverse workforce, so let’s do more of the same.

The technology industry’s engagement with historically Black colleges and universities as a vehicle to recruit talent is one area where a “yes, and” approach would pay significant dividends. Although companies like Google, Apple, and others from the Fortune 1000 have committed more than $66 billion to racial equality initiatives since the killing of George Floyd by police, this funding alone will not solve the issue of bias toward and ultimately lack of access for HBCU students when it comes to getting into the tech industry.

Are HBCUs a great source for STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) graduates? Absolutely. HBCUs account for roughly 25% of all African American STEM graduates annually. In an effort to address the lack of diversity in technology, it is clear that corporations should continue to recruit talent and provide financial support for HBCUs. However, if corporations truly want to meet and exceed their diversity goals, then what comes after “and”?

How tech companies can help



Over the years, one argument we’ve heard ad nauseum from the tech industry is the “pipeline” argument, which cites the lack of properly skilled minorities for hire as the reason for the lack of diversity. Yet, if you look at the trajectory of the U.S. population, we’re getting more and more diverse with each generation. It is clear there is diverse talent out there.

The real issue is the lack of mentorship, support, and access at the beginning of underrepresented tech workers’ careers. Whether it’s Black tech workers or aspiring entrepreneurs, the tech industry is in desperate need of both to ensure the technological solutions being developed are accessible to people from all backgrounds. Although it might seem counterintuitive for tech companies to want to support and empower aspiring entrepreneurs, the experience of these founders makes them great candidates for corporations if their ventures fail or as useful technology partners if they succeed. This is where partnering and supporting educational institutions, especially those like HBCUs that focus on Black and brown communities, is critical.