‘Fast Company’ is accepting applications for the Next Big Things in Tech 2021

Why introduce a new program when we already celebrate ingenuity in the service of business and society through franchises such as The Most Innovative Companies? For one thing, Next Big Things in Tech is our first program to focus entirely on technological advances, with categories such as AI and Data; Consumer Electronics; and Computing, Chips, and Foundational Technology.

Just as important, Next Big Things is the most forward-looking of our recognition programs. Applications can involve products that are already on the market. But we’re also looking for promising research projects, algorithms, and other acts of invention that may still be in the process of reaching the public.

The bottom line: If it reflects the trends that will shape technological innovation over the next five years, it might be one of the Next Big Things in Tech. Entries from intrepid startups, global companies, and academic and research institutions are equally welcome.

Fast Company editors and writers will judge all applications. The entries we select will be featured in the Winter 2020/2021 issue of Fast Company and on FastCompany.com.