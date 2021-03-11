Report: Hollywood could rake in an additional $10 billion a year by promoting racial equity

It’s oft said that diversity in Hollywood is paramount , as movies and television can play major roles in forming cultural beliefs and scripting our views of the world. But according to a new report from McKinsey , it’s not just about social change: Creating a more racially equitable industry could have a quantifiable impact in cold, hard cash—to the tune of $10 billion.

“By addressing the persistent racial inequities, the industry could reap an additional $10 billion in annual revenues—about 7 percent more than the assessed baseline of $148 billion,” read the report, which was shared with Fast Company. It cited data from Creative Artists Agency and Parrot Analytics, which found that the demand for shows where at least 40% of the cast is diverse has more than doubled in the last three years, while the supply of such shows has increased by less than half.

More specifically, the report noted, “Fewer Black-led stories get told, and when they are, these projects have been consistently underfunded and undervalued, despite often earning higher relative returns than other properties.”

Top directors, producers, writers, and creators are still disproportionately more white than Black, with Black talent holding just 6% of leading off-screen offices in the past three years. While the reasons for that disparity are complex, according to McKinsey, it’s continually worsened as Black talent tends to be shut out of projects unless other senior team members are Black.

There’s a chain effect going on here: Fewer Black executives then hire fewer Black workers in the business. But it’s not just from the top down. It’s also from the bottom up: When talent is just starting out, the pay is paltry, which precludes certain people without some level of privilege, the report noted. The wealth gap between white and Black Americans is, of course, well documented.

Furthermore, while the industry has shifted toward more equal representation on-screen, many Black actors still find themselves pigeonholed in race-related films, such as Barbershop 3 or Crazy Rich Asians (two movies the report cites as examples), which they are statistically twice as likely to star in, the report argued. Such projects account for only a third of all films and command smaller budgets than “race-agnostic” films.