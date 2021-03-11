The housing crisis that is hitting Black women the hardest

Your past can haunt you. For people who have been evicted or faced eviction proceedings, damaged credit scores can make it nearly impossible to get past the first steps of applying for housing with most landlords. For people who’ve been incarcerated, the field of housing options is even narrower.

Having just one of those past histories makes finding housing more complex. People who’ve experienced both face a nearly insurmountable challenge to find a place to live. And in New Orleans, the majority of people who’ve had experience in both systems are Black women. A new support network is being formed to help them navigate—and maybe even change—a system that’s been pitted against them.

“What we’re really dealing with is a double compounding of an already difficult situation. African American women are overrepresented in the criminal legal system and also overrepresented in the country’s eviction caseload,” says Cashauna Hill, executive director of the Louisiana Fair Housing Action Center (LaFHAC), which is leading the effort with support from the Regional Plan Association, one of the country’s leading civic groups. “So when we think about Black women who are more likely to have interactions with both of those systems, it becomes that much harder for Black women to find housing,” Hill says.

Hill’s organization is leading the creation of a support network for Black women in New Orleans and Louisiana who have past evictions, criminal records, or both, to help them identify housing options. The group also plans to lobby the state legislature for better policies and practices around how women with these histories access housing. The work is being supported through the Healthy Regions Planning Exchange, a collaborative of 33 planning and advocacy organizations from 11 regions and coordinated by the Regional Plan Association, with grant support from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and Bloomberg Philanthropies.

In Louisiana, the scale of the problem is huge. Hill says that nearly 60% of eviction proceedings in the city of New Orleans are filed against Black women. And even if they end up winning their case, the mere fact that an eviction proceeding was started will remain on their records for years. “Once someone enters into an eviction process there are multitudes of housing opportunities that then just become unavailable to them, sometimes for the rest of their lives,” she says.

Criminal records, even for minor crimes, also become a hindrance, and can lead to more pernicious inequities in housing access. Some landlords have been found to selectively use criminal record checks as a way of justifying not renting to people of color, for example. “Research that the Fair Housing Action Center has done has found that landlords regularly use criminal records screenings as a proxy for racial discrimination,” Hill says.