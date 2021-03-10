How big will my third stimulus check be? This calculator tells you

Over the weekend the Senate finally passed President Biden’s American Rescue Plan, better known as the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill. While the bill provides for many things to help Americans weather the ongoing pandemic, the most anticipated for many Americans is the third stimulus check.

But unlike the previous two stimulus checks, who gets this one and for how much is dependent on a new set of income thresholds. The maximum most Americans with no dependents will get is $1,400—the highest stimulus check yet. The lowest amount: zero. More money is available if you have dependents, however.

So how much will you get? Thankfully developer Jasmine Mah has put together an excellent calculator to quickly reveal just how big your third stimulus check will be. You can access the Third Stimulus Check Calculator here. You’ll need to enter details like your tax filing status, how many dependents you have, and your adjusted gross income (AGI) from either your 2019 or 2020 tax return (whichever is your latest). The calculator will then tell you exactly how much your third stimulus check will be for.

To give you an idea of what you might expect, I ran some examples through the calculator:

A single adult with no kids who made $75,000 or less in 2020 can expect a check for $1,400 .

A single adult with 1 kid who made $75,000 or less in 2020 can expect a check for $2,800.

A married adult couple with 1 kid who made $75,000 or less in 2020 can expect a check for $4,200.

A single adult with no kids who made $76,000 in 2020 can expect a check for $1,120.

A single adult with no kids who made $85,000 in 2020 can expect $0.

A married adult couple with 2 kids who made $85,000 in 2020 can expect a check for $2,800.

To see how the above examples stack up to the second stimulus check you received in January, check here. The House is expected to vote on the American Rescue Plan including the third stimulus checks today. It is expected to pass and once it does it’s possible the third stimulus checks could begin going out to people as soon as Friday.