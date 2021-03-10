advertisement
The most innovative products of 2021

Our favorite products from brands that made it onto Fast Company’s list of the Most Innovative Companies of 2021.

[Photos: courtesy Goodee; Thrive; Credo; Patagonia; Rimowa; Herman Miller; Yeti; Whoop; Adidas]

From the smart home gyms of Tempo and Mirror to a personal robot named Moxie, the following products helped launched their brands onto Fast Company’s list of the Most Innovative Companies of 2021. Whether you’re looking for clean beauty products, eco-friendly household cleaners, work-from-home desk and lighting essentials, or a weekend getaway to the great outdoors, we’ve got some great ideas for you.

Adidas Ultraboost 21

Adidas Ultraboost 21

Made with Primeblue — a recycled material developed in collaboration with Parley Ocean Plastic — Adidas's comfort-forward Ultraboost sneaker provides your forefoot 15% more bend, for a bouncier, more responsive stride.

$180|Buy Now
Alo Moves subscription

Alo Moves subscription

Alo Yoga's streaming service includes thousands of hours of classes from top instructors, from Pilates and HIIT workouts to meditation and, yes, yoga.

$20 a month|Buy Now
Canada Goose Standard Expedition Parka

Canada Goose Standard Expedition Parka

Canada Goose's new iteration of their iconic performance parka features fully eco-conscious details—like reclaimed fur and recycled nylon—in alignment with their commitment to a sustainability-first future by 2025.

$1850|Buy Now
Cariuma IBI

Cariuma IBI

Cariuma's carbon neutral kicks are made from low-impact bamboo and recycled plastic bottles. Sugarcane EVA soles keep you light on your feet, with squishy cork insoles.

$98|Buy Now
Emme smart birth control case

Emme smart birth control case

The Emme Smart Case uses a multisensor system to detect if the day’s pill is pres- ent, and sends reminders until the user takes it. The companion app tracks users’ cycles.

$99|Buy Now
Exa Foundation and Primer Bundle

Exa Foundation and Primer Bundle

Clean connoisseurs Credo Beauty launched this high-performance foundation in 43 inclusive shades last fall. Pair with Exa's Jump Start Smoothing Primer for an effortless glow.

$59|Buy Now
Floyd The Shelving System

Floyd The Shelving System

Made for design-minded dwellings, Floyd's modular Shelving System allows you to grow your unit as you please, with add-on's that can be installed without tools or additional hardware. Oh, and they look great, too.

From $425|Buy Now
GOODEE Bassi Medi Tote

GOODEE Bassi Medi Tote

This cheerful striped tote—made in partnership with the UN's Ethical Fashionable Iniative—just one example of GOODEE's vast selection of beautiful, purpose-focused wares.

$259|Buy Now
Gantri Palm Task Light

Gantri Palm Task Light

Designed specifically for the WFH lifestyle, Gantri's Palm Task Light swivels a full 270° for museum-quality, smooth-dimming lighting. Great for any corner of your workspace—and soft-lighting your very best Zoom angles.

$198|Buy Now
Getaway

Getaway

Getaway's stylish, secluded outposts are excellent for unplugging and relaxing. The Barber Creek location (above) is driving distance from Chicago—and just one of many U.S. locations.

Varies|Buy Now
Goldbelly Ultimate Food Subscription

Goldbelly Ultimate Food Subscription

Goldbelly's "Best Of" subscription box features hand-selected treats from beloved chefs, restaurants, butchers, bakeries, and tastemakers. Some months are savory, others are sweet.

$299, for three months|Buy Now
Grove Collaborative Hydrating Hand and Dish Soap Duo

Grove Collaborative Hydrating Hand and Dish Soap Duo

This plastic-free dish and hand soap duo from eco-specialist Grove Collaborative comes with refillable glass dispensers and in deliciously fresh scents

$35|Buy Now
Herman Miller x Logitech Embody Gaming Chair

Herman Miller x Logitech Embody Gaming Chair

Herman Miller's collaboration with Logitech resulted in the perfect ergonomically sound chair. Designed for hardcore gamers, it's guaranteed to give you the support and style you need for all-day Zoom-a-thons.

$1495|Buy Now
Hipcamp

Hipcamp

This travel platform allows you to book stays at wilderness properties across the U.S, from parks to vineyards and orchards. You'll find campgrounds as well as glamping-style cabins and yurts. Just bring your adventurous spirit.

Varies|Buy Now
Hyperice Hypervolt GO

Hyperice Hypervolt GO

The affordable, portable Hypervolt GO personal percussive massager weighs just 1.5 pounds and is 30% smaller than the original Hypervolt.

$199|Buy Now
Italic

Italic

Members-only retalier Italic sells products made by luxury manufacturers, at DtC pricing—like these candles made at the same factory as Hermes' and Vera Wang's.

Varies|Buy Now
Lululemon Arise Mat

Lululemon Arise Mat

Lululemon's Arise mat brings an extra bit of spring and cushioning, and added grip to your yoga flow, via sustainably sourced natural rubber.

$88|Buy Now
ManiMe custom-fit nail stickers

ManiMe custom-fit nail stickers

ManiMe's vegan, toxic-free nail stickers use 3D modeling (via smartphone photos) to print custom-fit, always-perfect gel manicures from top nail artists.

From $15|Buy Now
Ministry of Supply Kinetic Blazers

Ministry of Supply Kinetic Blazers

Like all its products, Ministry of Supply's blazers are scientifically designed to provide maximum comfort—in this case, via a four-way stretch fabric and omitting a liner.

From $325|Buy Now
Moxie robot

Moxie robot

Embodied’s big-eyed little robot, designed to be a friend to a child, uses a powerful natural language model to carry on conversations as well as tell stories and play games.

$1499|Buy Now
Nike Space Hippie 04 sneakers

Nike Space Hippie 04 sneakers

Nike's Space Hippie 04 sneakers are the most lightweight and low-carbon in this eco-concious collection. Its 75% recycled uppers are crafted from 'Space Waste Yarn' made of yarn scraps, plastic bottles, and tshirts.

$130|Buy Now
Patagonia Nano Puff Vest

Patagonia Nano Puff Vest

Patagonia's Nano Puff vest is Fair Trade sewn and encased in a 100% recycled polyester shell and lining. Like all Patagonia products, it's a lifetime commitment: Get it repaired or trade it in for resale at any time.

$149|Buy Now
Patagonia Provisions Breadfruit Crackers

Patagonia Provisions Breadfruit Crackers

Patagonia continues to pioneer in regenerative agriculture with Provisions, a marketplace for eco-friendly groceries—including crackers made from gluten-free, high-yield, carbon-sequestering breadfruit.

$7|Buy Now
Piccolina Malala Yousafzai Applique Sweatshirt

Piccolina Malala Yousafzai Applique Sweatshirt

Children's clothing company Piccolina graces its products with inspiring trailblazers, such as this Malala Yousafzai sweatshirt.

$56|Buy Now
Prose Core Trio

Prose Core Trio

Prose uses an online consultation to customize The Core Trip, made up of a bespoke shampoo, conditioner, and scalp mask.

$88|Buy Now
RIMOWA Original Cabin in Mars

RIMOWA Original Cabin in Mars

RIMOWA’s iconic carry-on, crafted in the brand’s premium aluminum using an innovative combination of anodizing processes.

From $1080|Buy Now
RadMission Electric Metro Bike

RadMission Electric Metro Bike

A powerful, unassuming ebike built for citydwelling commuters. Bonus: it's under 50lbs, so lugging it upstairs won't be a chore.

$1099|Buy Now
Rebecca Minkoff Edie Maxi Shoulder Bag

Rebecca Minkoff Edie Maxi Shoulder Bag

Rebecca Minkoff's Edie Maxi has room for all your essentials—phone, keys, wallet, masks, hand sanitizer, snacks, you name it—in one chic, put-together package.

$378|Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

By resting alongside the contour of your outer ear, these bean-shaped, noise cancelling buds feel less obtrusive than other buds without sacrificing crystal-clear sound.

$149|Buy Now
Tempo Studio home gym

Tempo Studio home gym

This AI-powered touch-screen TV is housed in a cabinet that holds a mat, foam roller, weights, barbell, and dumbbells. Tempo was designed to be a piece of high-tech gym equipment that feels like it belongs in a living room.

$1995|Buy Now
The Mirror

The Mirror

Mirror's fitness system blends into your decor while offering live and on-demand classes and personal training.

$1495|Buy Now
Thrive Market

Thrive Market

Thrive Market takes the guesswork out of your groceries, providing a well-curated collection of sustainable and natural products.

$60 a year|Buy Now
Whoop

Whoop

Fitness tracker WHOOP gives you 24/7 access to your health stats and progress—including how well you sleep and what your workout recovery looks like.

$288 a year|Buy Now
Yeti Crossroads Bag Collection

Yeti Crossroads Bag Collection

This sturdy collection is made with TuffSkin Nylon—a water-resistant, 700-denier material typically used for moto gear. In line with Yeti's ready-for-adventure practicality, they're built for wear and tear in any terrain.

From $199|Buy Now

