Knoll is holding an office furniture sale with great deals on chairs, desks, and more

Think you’ve got your work-from-home routine down to a science? Now it’s time to optimize your space.
Knoll’s collection of Work from Home furniture, accessories, and textiles is now 15% off through March 29. This includes the design-driven brand’s selection of minimalist standing desks, ergonomic chairs, and office organizers and lighting that are both bold and practical.
Last summer, Knoll design director Benjamin Pardo encouraged us to find the healthy balance of work and play in our newly remote 9-to-5 routines—emphasizing the importance of flexible, compartmentalized spaces and comfortable seating that allows for versatility and movement. He also stressed good design. (Obviously.)
The Knoll sale (which includes items from Danish sister brand Muuto) hits all the right marks, blending modern Scandinavian design with work-from-home functionality. Need help navigating the collection? Here are some of our faves.
ReGeneration Work Chair
Knoll’s strategically slender and supportive office chair is designed to give way to your reclining needs throughout the day. The ReGeneration model also pares down the materials and bulk of a traditional office chair, clocking in at 28 pounds with a slim frame made from post-consumer plastic.
Generation Work Chair
The company’s Generation model offers even more flexibility, with a frameless flex back and flex top, dynamic suspension to take the weight off, and continuous lumbar support for your back.
Hipso Height-Adjustable Desk
An electronic standing desk can be a game changer. Not only does the Hipso help you to take Pardo’s advice to change up your position throughout the day—it’s easy on the eyes, too.
Muuto Leaf Table Lamp
In the spirit of Scandi design firm Muuto, this LED lamp uses a minimalist approach for big impact. It’s dimmable and energy-efficient, and it comes in a range of stylish colors.
Muuto Pebble Rug
Also from Muuto, the Pebble Rug brings unique texture and warmth to an office floor. Though it would look equally great in an entryway or dining room.
Muuto Doze Lounge Chair
Sinking into this exaggerated high-back lounger after hours seems like a dream come true. We expect this ’70s-inspired chair would also get called in on the weekends.
Sapper Double Monitor Arm
If you’ve joined the double (or triple) monitor club, congratulations! Now get some blue-light glasses and this easy-to-use, sturdy monitor mount—raising your game while improving your posture.
Fast Company may receive revenue for some links to products on our site.