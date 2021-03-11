Knoll is holding an office furniture sale with great deals on chairs, desks, and more

Think you’ve got your work-from-home routine down to a science? Now it’s time to optimize your space.

Knoll’s collection of Work from Home furniture, accessories, and textiles is now 15% off through March 29. This includes the design-driven brand’s selection of minimalist standing desks, ergonomic chairs, and office organizers and lighting that are both bold and practical.

Last summer, Knoll design director Benjamin Pardo encouraged us to find the healthy balance of work and play in our newly remote 9-to-5 routines—emphasizing the importance of flexible, compartmentalized spaces and comfortable seating that allows for versatility and movement. He also stressed good design. (Obviously.)

The Knoll sale (which includes items from Danish sister brand Muuto) hits all the right marks, blending modern Scandinavian design with work-from-home functionality. Need help navigating the collection? Here are some of our faves.

ReGeneration Work Chair

Knoll’s strategically slender and supportive office chair is designed to give way to your reclining needs throughout the day. The ReGeneration model also pares down the materials and bulk of a traditional office chair, clocking in at 28 pounds with a slim frame made from post-consumer plastic.

Generation Work Chair

The company’s Generation model offers even more flexibility, with a frameless flex back and flex top, dynamic suspension to take the weight off, and continuous lumbar support for your back.