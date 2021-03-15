12 ways to overcome bias and strengthen decision-making skills

In companies and organizations, it’s a recognized truth that the road to the final decision ends with the leader. But that doesn’t mean a leader has to walk that road alone. In fact, as leaders are quick to note, it’s better if they don’t. Like anyone else, they still have plenty to learn.

The more perspectives, experiences, and viewpoints that go into a decision, the more likely it is that the decision will be in the best interests of the company and everyone it serves. Below, 12 leaders from Fast Company Executive Board share how they ensure their perspective isn’t the only one that influences their decisions.

1. MAKE SURE EVERYONE IS INVOLVED IN IMPORTANT DECISIONS

I do my best to empower the incredible people on my team to make decisions and speak their minds about the direction of our company. While our goal is to serve our customers, I know that we can’t get there without our team members. When it comes to decision-making, I believe it’s important to make sure that everyone feels involved in the process so that even if we have to make a decision that some disagree with, they know that their voice was heard. And when it comes to decisions, you don’t have to stick with a bad decision just because you took a long time to make it—when new information presents itself, make new decisions. – Harold Hughes, Bandwagon

2. CREATE A “KITCHEN CABINET”

Leaders need to be personally responsive and nimble in our ever-changing world. For some, this means being overprepared with systems, checklists, and the like. For me, it is about personally being prepared for whatever may come my way. To be ready, I regularly meditate and journal my days as a means of self-reflection. I look for areas of strength that I want to continue and areas of weakness that I need to improve upon. Recognizing my own biases, I also have my own “kitchen cabinet,” comprised of family, friends, and colleagues that I go to for help with precarious situations, overall guidance, and the like. Most importantly, I expect them to “check” me when needed as well. – Melissa Bradley, Ureeka

3. BEGIN DIVERSITY EFFORTS WITH YOUR LEADERSHIP TEAM

I have surrounded myself with diverse perspectives, beginning with our executive team. The C-level leaders at The Trevor Project come from a variety of backgrounds––race and ethnicity, sexual orientation and gender identity, nonprofit and for-profit work experience, age range, geographic location, and more. This allows our leadership team to be mindful of any biases and make decisions that are in the best interests of the organization as a whole. It’s a hiring practice that extends into our executives’ teams as well—The Trevor Project holds mandatory full-day diversity and inclusion training for our entire staff. This creates a shared language and foundation for our staff and allows us to hold each other accountable as we expand our organization. – Amit Paley, The Trevor Project

4. SEEK OUT CONTRADICTORY DATA AND OPINIONS

I’m a big believer in the power of diversity of all kinds, and I advocate for a diversity of thought in leadership. My No. 1 practice is to ask for solutions, opinions, insights, and data from a diverse group of people and resources: formal team members, formal and informal advisors, and a broader, diverse network. I also intentionally seek contradictory data and opinions, as I think it is incredibly important to understand and embrace other perspectives about a decision or point of view—especially from those bringing a different experience than my own—to effectively check biases and strengthen decision-making. This is why I believe so strongly in diverse leadership teams, boards, founders, and management at all levels, as well as making sure that industry-led conversations, panels, and events are equally diverse. – Jason Dorsey, The Center for Generational Kinetics