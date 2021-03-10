Dear Founder: Your board of directors isn’t meant to be a burden

advertisement advertisement

Editor’s Note: Each week Maynard Webb, former CEO of LiveOps and the former COO of eBay, will offer candid, practical, and sometimes surprising advice to entrepreneurs and founders. To submit a question, write to Webb at dearfounder@fastcompany.com.

Q. I’ve raised money for my company and as a result I now have board members that I have to please. I don’t mean to sound difficult, but I don’t like it. I was a lot happier when I was more in control. -Founder of a consumer company Dear Founder, By accepting outside money, you have migrated to a new reality. It sounds like you now have VCs or other external board members to answer to. But that doesn’t have to be bad. The board is supposed to help you achieve your goals. You are still the one who sets the vision. That must always remain the case.

