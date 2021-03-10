The gender wage gap costs taxpayers billions of dollars every year. This is how to fix it

When workers don’t receive fair and equitable wages, their ability to provide for themselves and their households diminishes. And when people cannot meet their basic needs, they turn to taxpayer-funded public assistance programs to fill in the gaps that their wages left. We see this feedback loop play out overwhelmingly through the intersectional gender pay gap.

Taxpayers fill the gap left by inequitable wage practices

By now most of us know that women earn less than men. On average, it comes out to $.81 on the man’s dollar. This pay disparity manifests at every level of the educational attainment ladder; no industry is immune.

And while a difference of a few pennies doesn’t seem like much, it adds up to over $10,000 in lost wages each and every year. That’s $10,000 the average working woman could use to pay off student debt, support her child’s education, make rent, buy groceries, invest for retirement, save for a mortgage, or open a business. The wage losses are even greater for Black, Latina, and Native women. The average Latina, for instance, misses out on $29,098 every year due to pay inequity.

Inequitable wages, and thus lower household income, become a systemic problem when we remember a simple truth: As a nation, we cannot choose if we pay for people. We only choose how we pay for them. In other words, even if you’re not a woman and even if you don’t depend on one for your economic security, the gender pay gap impacts you. Because when companies don’t provide their employees with equitable pay (as well as equitable opportunities for advancement), your tax dollars bridge the gap.

Labor market inequities translated to more dependence on public assistance programs

Before the pandemic, 21.8% of U.S. families relied on at least one means-tested public assistance program, such as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Housing Assistance, and Supplemental Security Income. To qualify for these programs, household income and assets must fall below a specified threshold. Of the households that received this form of assistance, 14.7% were married-couple families, 29.5% were one-parent households headed by men, and an alarming 50% were one-parent families headed by women.