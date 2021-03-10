Yes, you can make gourmet meals in your microwave. This cookware startup will prove it

The microwave is the most used but least cherished device in my kitchen. Unlike my beloved KitchenAid mixer or snazzy convection oven, it’s never used for cooking. Instead, I use it to reheat previously cooked food—such as leftovers or frozen meals—that never ends up tasting particularly delicious.

Anyday, a direct-to-consumer brand that launches online today, wants us to reimagine our relationship with our trusty microwaves. Founded by Steph Chen, whose family owns the cookware conglomerate Meyer Corporation, the brand debuts with a line of four attractive glass dishes in different sizes that come with steam-releasing lids, all carefully designed to help heat food evenly. The brand’s larger goal is to help customers fall in love with their microwaves by teaching them how to cook complex, nutritious—perhaps even gourmet—meals from scratch.

When the microwave became widely available in the 1970s, it was hailed as a revolutionary appliance that would change cooking forever. In a way, it did: It helped spawn the TV-dinner industry along with brilliant inventions such as microwavable popcorn. But there were always some who believed the device could be used for much more than just defrosting and heating. In 1987, Barbara Kafka wrote a popular book called Microwave Gourmet that taught home cooks to whip up filets of sole with almonds and legs of lamb in minutes. More recently, celebrity chef David Chang, founder of the Momofuku food group and creator of Netflix’s Ugly Delicious, has sung the microwave’s praises and frequently shares microwave cooking hacks. (Chang has recently come under fire for the way he has mistreated employees.)

Several years ago, Chen met Chang, who promptly began talking about his love of microwaves. When Chen began building Anyday, she asked Chang to come on as a partner, to help with the design of the products and the development of recipes. “As I did research, I discovered that many chefs are already using the microwave to cook food, but the average person still doesn’t,” says Chen. “And yet the microwave is this game-changing tool we already have in our homes that can help us cook better and faster.”

In her research, Chen found that about 85% of people don’t cook fresh food in microwaves. Many consumers believe that the microwave isn’t a healthy way to cook, but she believes this could be because the device is associated with TV dinners, which are highly processed. Chen also felt that microwave-safe containers on the market don’t do a good job of actually cooking food. “The microwave cooks by vibrating the water molecules in food, and if you allow the steam from the food to evaporate, you get dry, rubbery food,” she says.

This was a problem Chen believed she could solve. Meyer, her family’s business, is the manufacturer behind cookware brands such as Rachael Ray and Faberware. Microwavable dishes are nothing new: Everyone from Pyrex to Viking to Meyer makes them. But with Anyday, Chen and Chang use their respective experience with manufacturing and cooking to create products that encapsulate the best features available, with the goal of giving the consumer a better cooking experience.