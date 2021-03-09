Calling some types of hair or skin ‘normal’ ends now, Unilever pledges

The new normal is not saying normal.

Unilever has announced that it will no longer use that word to describe hair and skin types on its products.

Driving the global personal-care giant’s decision is a desire to be more inclusive and to broaden what society thinks of as the epitome of beauty.

A Unilever-commissioned study of 10,000 people in nine countries around the world, including 2,000 in the United States, found that 70% said the word “normal” on product packaging and advertising has a negative impact. Among people ages 18-35, that jumps to 80%.

Among the Unilever brands that will adapt the new anti-discriminatory approach are Dove, Lifebuoy, Axe, and Sunsilk.

“[W]e are committed to tackling harmful norms and stereotypes and shaping a broader, far more inclusive definition of beauty,”Sunny Jain, president of Beauty & Personal Care, said in a written statement. “We know that removing ‘normal’ from our products and packaging will not fix the problem alone, but it is an important step forward.”