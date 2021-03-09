‘Seriously people, stop buying masks!’: A timeline of America’s disastrous relationship with masks

advertisement advertisement

Masks are one of the best tools we have to curb the spread of COVID-19. But a year ago, that statement would have been considered false.

advertisement

advertisement

As we approach the one-year mark of the first major COVID-19 shutdowns in the U.S., it’s a reminder of how our knowledge of the virus has evolved over the last 12 months—and how some early inaccurate public statements continue to sow confusion and misinformation even now. The Twitter account Covid One Year Ago has been a constant reminder of just that since launching in January. The account doesn’t deal in breaking COVID-19 news; it simply tweets pandemic news that happened a year ago that day. Again and again, the contrast between the information we knew then versus now is striking. (Take this U.K. government guideline on March 6 that said “face masks don’t provide protection from respiratory viruses” or New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s March 2 tweet encouraging New Yorkers to “get out on the town.” Oof.) This particular Twitter account goes day by day, but it’s pretty easy to find ridiculous statements from the past year. Here, we outline the biggest misfires in the sometimes unwitting, sometimes intentional misinformation campaign against masks. Feeling fine? No mask needed When the coronavirus pandemic first hit the U.S., people who felt healthy were actively discouraged from wearing masks. Part of this was to prevent a run on surgical and N95 masks needed by health workers, but it also shows how medical professionals didn’t yet understand the nature of the virus. On February 17, 11 days before the first COVID-19 death in the U.S., USA Today reported that Dr. Anthony Fauci said to skip the mask unless you’re contagious. 29 Feb 2020 "You do NOT need to get or wear any face masks- surgical masks, N95 masks, respirator masks, or anything else- to protect yourself against the coronavirus. Not only do you not need them, you shouldn’t wear them"https://t.co/gBbCqvbvuh pic.twitter.com/LAPLU89tfy — Covid One Year Ago (@YearCovid) March 1, 2021

advertisement

advertisement