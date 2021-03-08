Here’s what the CDC says you can do once you get vaccinated

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday released its much-anticipated guidance for people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19, offering small glimmers of hope that the world is heading toward something a little closer to normal. Here are a few of the key details:

Fully vaccinated people can hang out with other fully vaccinated people indoors—without masks.

If you’re fully vaccinated, you can also meet indoors with non-vaccinated people, provided you’re meeting with people from a single household. This guideline allows, for instance, grandkids to visit their vaccinated grandparents.

Fully vaccinated people who are exposed to someone with the coronavirus don’t necessarily have to quarantine or get tested unless they start feeling symptoms. (Caveat: If you live in a group setting like a nursing home, you should quarantine for two weeks and get tested.)

The CDC says people should not consider themselves “fully vaccinated” until two weeks after their second dose of a two-dose vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna) or two weeks after their first dose of a one-dose vaccine (Johnson & Johnson), so don’t go planning those vaxxie parties before your two weeks are up. Another thing to note is that the CDC’s guidance for what you should do in public hasn’t really changed. Even if you’re fully vaccinated, you should wear a mask and practice social distancing in public settings.

According to the most recent data from the CDC’s vaccine tracker, more than 90 million Americans have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

You can check out the new guidelines here.