How to react to (and learn from) disappointing news

When you first encounter it, bad news may seem, well, bad. However, bad news is important to taking measured and deliberate action and making progress in your career and life.

But there are some right and wrong ways to give bad news, receive bad news, and respond to bad news. Science provides some important insights on these specifics:

Based on a study at the University of California, Riverside, there is a mismatch between our preferences for how bad news is delivered depending on whether we are on the giving or receiving end. When we give others bad news, we usually prefer to start with positivity and follow it up with the tough stuff. But when we receive news, we’d rather receive bad information first. Speed . According to research by Brigham Young University, when we receive bad news, we would rather the person giving us the information cut right to the chase and not try to cushion, pad, or pontificate.

. According to research by Brigham Young University, when we receive bad news, we would rather the person giving us the information cut right to the chase and not try to cushion, pad, or pontificate. Sensitivity. In the University of California, Riverside study, experts found that beyond the sequence and speed of delivering updates, sensitivity matters most. The particular situation, person, and nature of the information should dictate how the news is delivered.

In the University of California, Riverside study, experts found that beyond the sequence and speed of delivering updates, sensitivity matters most. The particular situation, person, and nature of the information should dictate how the news is delivered. Stress. Surprisingly, a study by University College London discovered stress or anxiety helps us process bad news. In addition, a study at the University of Kansas found an emotional state in the face of difficulty contributes toward learning and improvement. Researchers believe this is because tension puts us on higher alert and causes us to tune in closely—and therefore process bad news more thoroughly.

Regardless of how you give or receive bad news, it has has implications and key benefits on what sort of action you take afterwards.

Responding in a way to build resilience

There is a benefit to seeking out and openly taking in different kinds of data (even that which doesn’t align with our opinions). This is because data and information lead to insight. The more aware you are of different sorts of information, the better you can respond. It may sound like a simple way to avoid burying your head in the sand, but the reality is it can be unexpectedly complex to absorb different sources of information.

Humans prefer clarity and certainty, and we avoid uncertainty and ambiguity. As a result, we may avoid new information or keep blinders on without even recognizing we’re doing it. Remind yourself about how critical it is to stay informed and aware. The only way you can adjust your actions is by fully realizing the situation around you.

While you’re generally staying open to all information, be sure to also look for ideas outside your comfort zone. Staying aware of information that doesn’t match your current opinions, will help you gain perspective and learn more broadly. Also be sure to look for some good to go with the bad. It can be tempting to spend a Sunday afternoon doomscrolling on social media. But push yourself to find positive perspectives and balance the information you’re seeking. Multiple points of view can help you understand a situation more completely and therefore, act more wisely.