The anti-monarchy movement is having a moment right now. You know why

Not those republicans.

Lower-case r.

British citizens who oppose the monarchy are having a moment after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex used the sit-down to throw shade on the royal family.

The couple‘s comments ranged from accusations of racism and bullying to a general lack of support, and some think it’s time for the 1,000-plus-year-old monarchy to go.

The hashtag #AbolishTheMonarchy was trending on Twitter on Monday, which upset some supporters, such as Piers Morgan, who then was trashed when the Twitter account for the British anti-monarchist group Republic wrote back, “Don’t whatever you do retweet this and keep that trend going.” The interview dominated social media chatter for much of the day, with everything from jokes about what Ireland is thinking to references to Princess Diana’s bombshell 1995 BBC interview and allusions to colonialism.