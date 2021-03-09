The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum celebrates all athletes—and was designed for all visitors

In its design of the new U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum , architecture firm Diller Scofidio + Renfro wanted the building to represent the physical prowess of some of the world’s most talented athletes. But they also wanted the space to acknowledge that physical prowess—and physical ability—take many forms.

“We were quite in awe of Olympians and Paralympians, the sacrifices of their lives, and the extraordinary accomplishments they’re able to make,” says Benjamin Gilmartin, a partner at DS+R, the New York-based firm known for its work on the High Line in New York and the Broad art museum in Los Angeles. “We wanted to think about a museum that felt as aspirational, and that could be a suitable theater for telling the life stories of these incredible people, and we wanted to make the most accessible museum in the country, and among the most in the world.”

The museum, which opened in Colorado Springs, Colorado, in July 2020, includes memorabilia and historical documents tracking the stories of more than 100 years of U.S. Olympic and Paralympic teams. It has everything from the scoreboard that marked the U.S. men’s hockey team’s victory over the Soviet Union in 1980 to a near-complete set of Olympic medals to the uniforms and equipment used by athletes in competition. With recent revelations of longstanding and widespread abuse within the USA Gymnastics organization, the museum’s mostly celebratory subject matter may need to evolve over time, but for now, the collection is focused on the aspirational side of becoming and being an Olympian or Paralympian.

The museum’s design, which earned DS+R its place as one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies for 2021, was focused primarily on accessibility. “From the point of view of universal access, we always thought the museum should be a spiral, like a more contemporary rethinking of the Guggenheim,” says Gilmartin, referring to the spiraling art museum in New York, designed by Frank Lloyd Wright. “That simple gesture of connectivity was the biggest architectural idea of the project.”

Visitors enter the museum on the ground floor, take a room-sized elevator to the top of the building, and gradually wind their way down the spiral, passing through the galleries in a single swoop. Crucially, Gilmartin says, the design ensures that all visitors experience the museum the same way, no matter their physical ability. “Nobody takes stairs while another person takes an elevator at a different place,” he says. “Everybody moves along the same route.”

Initially, the spiral was at the center of the building, but as the design evolved it moved out toward the building’s edge where the spiraling ramps could be more gradual. This was just one of the outcomes of early involvement from actual Paralympians, who offered input on how the space could be more responsive to people of varying physical abilities.