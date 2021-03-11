6 lessons in teamwork leaders can learn from competitive sailing

As an avid competitive sailor, spending time on the water has become an important part of my life. The ever-changing conditions coupled with the adrenaline of racing provide for a fun yet challenging environment. As the faculty chair of the Blavatnik Fellowship in Life Science Entrepreneurship and a partner at Atlas Venture, I work with a variety of aspiring and accomplished entrepreneurs. My experience in these roles has highlighted similarities in what it takes to develop either a successful sailing team or a successful business venture. Here are some of my observations:

Have a plan

Like starting a business, having a strategy before a race helps inform decisions that need to be made later. Reviewing the obstacles that may be faced allows the team to have contingency plans in place. In both situations, changes in the current conditions and competition will factor into the strategy. As your journey progresses, the new information can be used to evolve the existing plan provide a basis for making decisions.

Only one at the helm

There ultimately needs to be one person who provides the direction and leadership to the larger effort. As CEO or helmsman, you are in charge of concentrating on moving the company or boat efficiently in the right direction. You choose the heading and are constantly watching for and evaluating risks before choosing to continue or change course.

The crew makes the team

One of the most important things a leader or owner does is to build their team. Great leadership can’t overcome poor execution on the team. On the other hand, a great crew can elevate their helmsman to new levels of skill and success.

Focus on your role

Like the CEO or helmsman, each team member has a specific and distinctive role. To build a successful team, it’s critical to gather people that can focus on their role while trusting their teammates to do the same. If members are distracted by others’ responsibilities, they are not effective in their own role.

Communication is key

In racing, team members need to disseminate important information quickly as well as get confirmation that the message was received. Over communicating or sharing unrelated information distracts from focus. The same is true in running companies. Knowing what people need to know and don’t is important for an effective use of time. All parties having the same understanding avoids common miscommunication pitfalls.