5 things you must not do if you’re applying for a remote job

There are so many advantages to working remotely that finding a home-based job may be at the top of your to-do list this year. As you start your job search, you’ll find that many small companies are specifically looking for remote teams. But getting a foot in the door takes a targeted strategy.

When you apply for remote jobs with small companies, different rules apply compared to corporate job applications. Here are the most common mistakes people make and what to do instead so that you can work smarter, not harder, and land your remote job faster.

Using a scattershot job search strategy

When you start a job search, it’s tempting to apply to everything that seems even remotely related to your goals. But, a targeted job search can help you find success sooner. Take a pass on jobs that don’t truly interest you or those where you don’t meet any of the qualifications. It’s not fair to you or the employer to invest time, money, and energy into a job that you see as merely a short-term stepping stone or a chance to put money in the bank while searching for something that’s better suited to your goals.

Instead, consider what type of job you want, the types of employers that interest you, and the work-life balance features that are important to you. Then, limit your applications to jobs and employers that genuinely fit your criteria.

Sticking with a generic cover letter

Applying for jobs can feel like a numbers game—especially if you are making the mistake of applying for too many jobs. When you’re firing off résumés at a breakneck pace, a generic cover letter can seem like a lifeline to an easier path. But, think twice. A generic cover letter shows that you didn’t put much effort into your application.

The smarter move is to show interest by customizing your application materials for each specific job. When doing this, update your materials in ways that may be meaningful to the employer to make you stand out. One easy way to do this is to use the same language that appears in the job post in your cover letter and résumé.