4 little-known Kindle tricks to elevate your e-book experience

advertisement advertisement

Whether you’re using one of the Kindle apps or a dedicated Kindle reader to enjoy your e-books, you’d be forgiven for not looking too closely at many of the platform’s available features beyond flipping pages backward and forward.

advertisement

advertisement

But there are a handful of cool, useful, but otherwise under-promoted little tricks you might find handy. Let’s take a look. Lend to a friend Many of the Kindle books you own can be digitally lent out to someone else for 14 days, which is a really fun way to share a good read with a friend. The process feels a little clunky the first time through but once you get the hang of it, you’ll be flinging books to your friends and family without worrying about dog-eared pages or battered bindings. Use this link to see all the Kindle books you currently own and click the three-dot button in the Actions column next to a book you want to lend out.

advertisement

If the book is available to lend, you’ll see a “Loan this title” link that, when clicked, will let you send the book to other people else via their email address. A recipient then has seven days to accept the book and 14 days to read it, during which time you won’t be able to access it yourself. The book will be returned to you during the 14-day window if your recipient finishes it early or automatically once the time expires. And choose your recipient wisely: Any given book can only be lent once, so make sure to use your newfound powers sparingly. Send non-Kindle content to your Kindle That 50-page work proposal that you don’t feel like reading on your laptop? You can read it on the eye-friendly e-ink screen of a Kindle reader instead (or via one of the Kindle apps, if you’re so inclined). Each of your Kindle devices and apps has a unique email address that you can use to send yourself Word documents, web pages, images, and PDFs. To find the email address for your device or app, visit your Devices page on Amazon’s site and then choose your Kindle devices or your Kindle apps to view their respective @kindle.com email addresses.

advertisement

But wait! There’s more. You can also sling stuff to your Kindle devices and apps directly from the Chrome web browser, by using a dedicated desktop app for Mac and PC, or from an Android device to a Kindle reader. Visit Amazon’s Send to Kindle page for more details and instructions. View your notes and highlights in one place The Kindle apps and readers let you easily highlight passages and capture notes about them— see how to do that here if you haven’t tried it before. Once your passages and notes are saved, you don’t need to revisit each individual book to find them. Amazon provides a helpful online notebook where everything is stored for later reference.

advertisement