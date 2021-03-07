How to watch Oprah Winfrey’s interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live on CBS without cable

Oprah Winfrey, the queen of TV talk, sat down with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, for their first extensive interview since they left their official royal duties behind. The interview will air as a two-hour special on CBS, which has been releasing tantalizing snippets of the sit-down and gave it a prime time slot after 60 Minutes.

Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special is slated to air tonight (Sunday, March 7) at 8 p.m. ET/PT. If you’re a cord-cutter and royal family fan who wants to watch the interview on your phone, computer, or connected TV, we’ve rounded up some ways to do that below:

Locast : This nonprofit streaming service offers access to broadcast networks, including CBS, in 29 markets. Find it here.

: This nonprofit streaming service offers access to broadcast networks, including CBS, in 29 markets. Find it here. Hulu With Live TV : Hulu’s live cable-like streaming service offers CBS. Find it here.

: Hulu’s live cable-like streaming service offers CBS. Find it here. YouTube TV : YouTube’s live service has CBS. Find it here.

: YouTube’s live service has CBS. Find it here. FuboTV : This service offers CBS in some markets. Find it here.

: This service offers CBS in some markets. Find it here. Paramount Plus : This service, formerly known as CBS All Access, offers CBS. Find it here.

: This service, formerly known as CBS All Access, offers CBS. Find it here. CBS website and mobile apps: If you already have login credentials from a pay-TV company, you can stream CBS live via its website and mobile apps on iOS or Android.

Friendly reminder: CBS is an over-the-air network and free for anyone who can get reception with an antenna. Always worth considering!