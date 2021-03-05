Still no IRS tax refund? Early filers wonder ‘Where’s my check?’ at 21-day mark

Three weeks after the start of the 2021 tax filing season , the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is being beseeched by complaints from taxpayers who said they filed early but have yet to receive a refund check.

The IRS began accepting returns on February 12, but it encouraged people to file sooner. It estimated that nine out of ten taxpayers would receive a refund within 21 days, provided they filed online and used direct deposit. For many taxpayers, that day is today. Many who have been diligently checking their bank accounts are now taking to Twitter to ask the IRS why they haven’t received their cash.

Meanwhile, some users are still apparently having trouble accessing Where’s My Refund, the online portal that lets people check the status of their tax returns. Last week, the IRS acknowledged that the tool was experiencing delays, placing a warning note at the top of the page, but it has yet to provide an update about when those issues will be resolved.

We reached out to the IRS for more information and will update this post if we hear back.

The IRS was especially overwhelmed earlier this year as it dealt with the twin tasks of preparing for the new tax season while also delivering stimulus checks to millions of Americans. It said recently that all the checks that were authorized in December as part of previous coronavirus relief package have been distributed. However, Congress is in the process of voting on a package that would authorize a new round of payments.