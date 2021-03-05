Memo to Silicon Valley: Here’s what ‘blitzscaling’ looks like in the nonprofit world

Funders and stakeholders constantly exhort nonprofit leaders like us to “10x or 100x” our programs to serve more people. Look to Silicon Valley, they urge, for lessons on “blitzscaling” and driving “hockey stick” growth. How can you take a page, they ask us, from unicorns like Uber and Airbnb, to exponentially scale from startups to market leaders that redefined their markets?

To which our response is . . . thanks but no thanks.

While we appreciate the intent, we believe this advice is fundamentally wrongheaded. Many nonprofits operate in sectors dominated by public funding, like education and healthcare. Governments cannot (and should not) be shoved aside from delivering public services in the same way that hard-charging unicorns shove aside their competition. In the workforce sector, where both our nonprofits operate, most of the funding—as well as the people who face the greatest challenges—sit in public vocational systems or other government programs that stretch across cities, regions, and countries. No single nonprofit could ever expect to scale its direct delivery to meet such massive needs.

Of course, we’d all like to reach more people, who wouldn’t? Together, our nonprofits have served over 1 million people. We now know what works consistently and cost-effectively in varying contexts. But rather than aspire to market domination, we are chasing a different goal, one that we believe is the right way to deliver unicorn-size impact: becoming the biggest possible system shapers. For us, the number of people we serve doesn’t tell the whole story. Instead, our true purpose—and that of many others like us—is to lift the overall quality and effectiveness of the existing structures for delivering societal goods in which we work.

This means removing structural barriers that impede service delivery; inspiring change to antiquated practices and policies; enhancing metrics (often by showing what really should be measured), and reconfiguring misaligned incentives. Having the impact of a unicorn means embedding practices and interventions that nonprofits like ours have proven will work better into complex, hard-to-change government systems.

How do we do that? It starts by making it easier for governments to engage with us, moves from there to fostering their willingness to adapt—and ends with helping them to scale proven innovations.